Telford musical theatre group bringing Legally Blonde to the stage next month

TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players), will be putting on the show at Theatre Severn's Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury from Thursday, May 1, to Saturday, May 3.

The spectacular story of self-discovery and scandal comes with dynamic dance routines and upbeat songs that promise to get the audience ‘Whipped into Shape’ ready for summer.

From left, Amelia Wildmore-Evans who is playing Pilar, Aggie Johnstone who is playing Elle Woods, Katie Kinnon who is playing Serena, and Charlotte Lampitt who is playing Margot. Picture: Kitty Walkden

The show follows the vibrant and hilarious story of Elle Woods as she chases the man of her dreams to Harvard Law School.

Determined to prove she is more than her blonde hair and pink outfits, Elle enlists her newfound friends to help her win a high-profile murder case and graduate from law school - all while staying true to her sparkly personality.

The group said it was looking forward to opening night, and sharing the show with the public.

Aggie Johnstone who is playing Elle Woods. Picture: Katie Kinnon

Director, Natalie Weller said: "Working with the cast and crew of Legally Blonde has been a fantastic experience. The work and dedication that has gone into this show is incredible. It truly is a show not to be missed."

Katie Kinnon, who plays Serena in the show, said: "The talent both on stage and off stage for this show is incredible. If you need a little pick me-up while supporting local theatre then this energetic feel-good show will not disappoint."

TADLOP's production of Legally Blonde opens at Theatre Severn on May 1. Picture: Katie Kinnon

Aggie Johnstone, who plays the central role of Elle Woods added: "The process has been a total joy and this shines through in the show. It’s a feel-good classic that will hopefully have everyone leaving with a smile."

TADLOP was set up in 1972.

The group has staged most of its productions at Telford Theatre in Oakengates but has temporarily relocated to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury during Telford Theatre’s renovations.

There will be showings of Legally Blonde at 7.30pm from Thursday, May 1, to Saturday, May 3.

There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm on May 3

Tickets, which cost £19.50, are available from Theatre Severn's box office on 01743 281281, or by visiting the website.