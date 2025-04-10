Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company returns to the chaotic world of Little Grimley, as they present two evenings of comedy in Howey, this April

Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company is delighted to announce their return to the chaotic world of Little Grimley, as they present two evenings of comedy in Howey, this April.

Following two previously successful runs of Little Grimley plays, the company are once again bringing the anarchic charm of the fictitious failing amateur dramatics society to life—this time with two of the group’s most hilarious outings yet: Last Panto in Little Grimley and Little Grimley Saving the Planet.

Penned by playwright David Tristram, the Little Grimley series follows the misadventures of the ramshackled theatre group determined to keep their society going, despite the lack of funding, members or talent.

The group consists of the self-important chairman Gordon, ever-dramatic Margaret, delightfully clueless secretary Joyce, and the long-suffering stage manager Bernard.

In Last Panto in Little Grimley, Gordon causes uproar when he is determined to produce his own custom written pantomime, with a cunning twist to draw back flagging audiences.

Meanwhile, in the most recent play in the series, Little Grimley Saving the Planet, the group tries to tackle the climate crisis with an “educational” play… though their understanding of the topic is questionable at best.

Packed with wit, slapstick, and brilliantly observed character comedy, these two one-act plays promise a night of non-stop laughs and theatrical mayhem.

Whether you’re a lover of amateur theatre or just fancy a good giggle, Little Grimley never disappoints.

The plays are produced and directed by Keith Davies, who has been at the helm for both of the previous stagings of the delights of Little Grimley.

The cast sees Jane Blees once again portraying hapless Joyce, the role she made her own in 2014 and 2024. Jo Francis returns as Margaret, following last year’s success. New to the cast are Kieran Davies, as the apathetic Bernard, and Phil Evans as the self-important Gordon.

Jo Francis returns as Margaret, Jane Blees once again portays hapless Joyce, and new to the cast are Kieran Davies (left) as the apathetic Bernard, and Phil Evans as the self-important Gordon (right)

The talented band of four are sure to delight audiences when Howey Village Hall is transported to Little Grimley on April 18 and 19.

Tickets are available from Coversure in Middleton Street, Llandrindod Wells.

After minimal rehearsals, members of LGADS face their opening nights

Joyce and Gordon argue over who should wear the pantomime horse's head