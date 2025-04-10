Plans for Llandrindod Wells’ commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day have been announced

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Ms Jane Johnston said she had attended a group meeting at the Royal British Legion to discuss plans for the important date.

Commemorations will begin on Monday, May 5 with a family tea party at The Royal British Legion Club at 2pm.

On Thursday, May 8 at 6pm there will be a commemoration at the town’s war memorial with a Proclamation by Jan Swindale, Llandrindod Wells Town Crier AHGTC.

It will be followed by singing from Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School Choir led by Mrs Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones and Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School Choir led by Mrs Mandy Davies.

Residents and visitors are invited to take along tea lights to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who will never be forgotten.

On Sunday, May 11 at 3pm a service of commemoration with The Royal British Legion led by The Reverend Andrew Tweed will take place at the War Memorial.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan said; “I will be honoured to once again represent the Town Council and its residents at the Act of Remembrance Service in May. As an extra commemoration particularly for the children, I will be giving a donation towards the family tea party on behalf of the Town Council and residents.”