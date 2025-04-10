Farmers encouraged to join demonstrator project in North Shropshire tackling flood risk in the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) that comprises the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council, is working with Shropshire Wildlife Trust (SWT) to develop a water management strategy - focused on reducing flood risk and delivering benefits to the Severn catchment area and beyond.

Its Perry and Peatlands Demonstrator Project, managed by Shropshire Council, is focused on implementing nature-based solutions to manage water flow and reduce flood risk.

This is being done through the creation of a series of interventions such as floodplain reconnection and wetland creation, to slow the flow of water and enhance habitats.

Workshops are being held with farmers and landowners in North Shropshire. Picture: Shropshire Council.

The SVWMS has already held workshops with farmers and landowners in North Shropshire and is inviting more to join the conversation and get involved.

Consultants Faulkner and Mayne have been supporting the North Shropshire Farmers Group and promoting the project.

Sarah Faulkner said: "Many farmers are already looking for water management solutions and ways of mitigating climate change.

"They can see the potential in water management and flood controls and recognise the opportunities open to them by getting involved and influencing the types of measures and landscape changes they believe will help in future flood risk reduction.

Flooding in Bridgnorth last December.

"We have hosted workshops over recent months and enjoyed some positive, open discussions which we are sure will help inform the Perry and Peatlands Demonstrator Project and bring some positive results."

Rosie Morrant, who is leading the project on behalf of SWT, added: "The farmers of north Shropshire are very familiar with the impact of flooding on their land and many have already taken part in flood management schemes before.

"This project supports farmer led design of schemes, and is a great opportunity to bring their knowledge and insights into the future of flood management in the Severn catchment, starting with a close look at the landscape of the River Perry and its neighbouring catchments.

"Some of the farmer led suggestions that have already come forward include leaky wood barriers and field drain re-wiggling to slow the flow of water, and the creation of wetland scrapes or attenuation pools to tackle areas of surface water flooding. These natural flood management features also have an added biodiversity benefit. We are also supporting farmers to investigate solutions for wetter land management and green finance options for peatland rewetting."