Planning of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Kington is continuing

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

The plans include bunting being put up, a best dressed window contest for shops and businesses, school projects, and a live streaming of the National Service.

But plans for a band playing music of the 1940’s and a fish and chip supper have been cancelled and maybe replaced.

Representatives of various organisations in the town met recently to discuss ideas for the day.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said at a recent meeting that will also now be some national events on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5 as well as acts of remembrance on Sunday, May 4.

He said before VE Day bunting would be put up, a best dressed window contest will be held and the primary and high schools are working on VE Day awareness, and maybe put on an art exhibition.

At 9am on VE Day a flag will be raised at the Market Hall, the museum will be open with suitable exhibits and the museum and the library may host live discussions with local senior citizens giving recollections of the war years.

A live streaming of the National Service will be held at 11am and it will be shown in St Mary’s Church. It will be followed by a shared picnic lunch and the proclamation will be read.

A special assembly will also be held at Lady Hawkins School’s war memorial.

At 6.30pm St Mary’s Church bells will ring for an hour.

The Old Picture House will hopefully be showing a film, possibly The Windermere Children and Kington Community Choir may play at either the Burton Hotel or Place De Marine.

On Sunday, May 11 the Royal British Legion is organising a parade to the war memorial for a short service led by The Reverend Canon Dr Sally Welch at 11am.

Further local meetings will be held to firm up arrangements.