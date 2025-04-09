Firefighters called to crash in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.48am reporting a road traffic collision on the A4169, Farley Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Much Wenlock and Telford Central fire stations to the scene.

Initial reports said vehicle occupants were trapped after the crash. However, upon arrival, crews found that all persons had self-extricated.

Firefighters made the vehicles involved safe.

The incident was under control by 8.03am.