A wreath laying service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day will take place in Knighton.

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford recently told the town council that a wreath laying service will be held at the cenotaph.

She said the event is being organised by the town council and Royal British Legion and it is hoped that everyone will assemble at 10.45am for a minute’s silence to take place at 11am.

Councillor Branford said the wreath laying will then take place and a town council wreath has already been ordered.

She said everyone would be welcome to attend the service, whether they wish to lay a wreath or just observe and take part in the commemoration