Tractor destroyed in fire on farm near Wem

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 3.17pm reporting a fire on Creamore.

Three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one tractor was "100 per cent" damaged by the fire.

Meanwhile, a muck spreader that was attached to the vehicle has also been severely damaged.

Plumes of smoke were seen by residents. Firefighters used one hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 3.33pm.