The film Fly Me To The Moon will be shown at a venue near Kington  on Thursday, April 17

Starring Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones and Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, it is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins

The film will run for 132 minutes and it will be shown at Huntington Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6 and there is no need to book.

Film goers are invited to take along some nibbles and refreshments.