Firefighters carry out 'thorough' search in Shrewsbury after reports of bushes and trees on fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.12pm reporting a fire in the open in Pulley near Bayston Hill.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

The fire service received reports of trees and bushes alight.

Firefighters carried out a "thorough" inspection and search but found nothing.

The stop message was received by fire control at 11.36am, indicating that the incident had concluded.