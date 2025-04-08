Shropshire Star
Firefighters carry out 'thorough' search in Shrewsbury after reports of bushes and trees on fire

Firefighters have carried out a "thorough" search in Shrewsbury after receiving reports of trees and bushes on fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.12pm reporting a fire in the open in Pulley near Bayston Hill

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene. 

The fire service received reports of trees and bushes alight. 

Firefighters carried out a "thorough" inspection and search but found nothing.

The stop message was received by fire control at 11.36am, indicating that the incident had concluded. 

