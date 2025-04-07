Woman in motorcycle sidecar dies in Wales crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The tragedy happened in the Brecon Beacons on the A4059 between Storey Arms and Penderyn - at around 4.20pm on Saturday - April 5.

Police said that a crash took place involving a motorcycle with an attached sidecar.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Sadly, the woman travelling in the side car died at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The male rider is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

"The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened just before midnight."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch.

People can contact the police online at https://orlo.uk/40jKS, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101 and quoting reference number 277 of April 5.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.