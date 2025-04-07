Final two luxury houses up for sale in popular Bridgnorth development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Stamp Works, on Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, is one of the latest residential projects from Wolverhampton-based developer, Westbeech Group.

The Stamp Works features a gated community of five, four and five bedroom homes, and sits on the site of a company that formally produced commemorative postatge stamps.

The Westbeech Group purchased the former Bridgnorth Stamp Company Ltd in 2023 before obtaining planning permission to build five executive family homes at the location.

Now, only two properties remain out of five, with Plot 3 and Plot 5 being released in response to 'customer response'.

Caroline Eaton, director of estate agents, Berriman Eaton, said: "There is a very short suply of high quality, prestigious houses on the market in this area, and with no competition locally, The Stamp Works is proving very popular.

"Demand has been strong, despite a generally flat residential property market."

Both remaining gated-community properties are priced at £955,000, and come supplied with air source heating, ground floor underfloor heating, full fibre broadband and electric gated doors.

Ian Houghton, managing director of the Westbeech Group, said: "We focus on developing sites from one house to 20, always mindful of the kind of properties that are in demand in this sector of the market across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

"We are constantly on the lookout for picturesque sites where we can build a premium product that is tailored to the demands of the busy executive with a family who is looking for a house that matches their needs."

Mr Houghton added that as well as athe luxury homes, the group will soon be bringing an 11,000 sq ft residential property to Pattingham.

For more information on the final two remaining homes for sale in Bridgnorth, visit the Berriman Eaton website.