Two mile diversion as Gobowen road to close for 8 days for carriageway repairs

The B5009 Chirk Road in Gobowen will soon be closed during the day so carriageway repairs can take place.

The work, which is being undertaken by Multevo on behalf of Shropshire Council, will take place between 9.30am and 4pm between Monday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 23. Work will not take place over the weekend.

The B5009 Chirk Road in Gobowen. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, carriageway repairs are due to be carried out, with work to include kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

A two-mile diversion will be in place while the closure is in place, directing traffic down the B5069 and along the A5.

The full diversion map is available online at one.network, which will also provide any updates about the works.