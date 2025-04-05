Dramatic images show huge wildfire at Gentleshaw Common in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire residents living near the Gentleshaw Common beauty spot were urged to keep their doors and windows closed last night as fire crews dealt with a wildfire.

The fire and rescue service reported that they were dealing with a ‘significantly large fire’ at around 9pm last night.

In a separate incident hours earlier they sent three crews to a grassland fire on Henesford Hills.

Pictures and video footage of the Gentleshaw Common blaze show fire lighting up the sky in orange. Six appliances were sent to the scene.

One eyewitness told a newspaper last night: “Unfortunately the wind is carrying it, and it is spreading rapidly. And unfortunately due to us not having any rain up there for a bit everything is dry up there, so that wouldn't help with the spread of the fire either.

“There are lots of crews trying to tackle the fire trying to access it from Common Side and Chorley Road.”

Another posted on Facebook saying: ”This is heartbreaking. It's bird nesting season and this will be absolutely devastating. The common is also an area of special scientific interest for the amount of bees.

“I hope whoever has done this. and it wasn't warm enough for this to be natural, understands the implications of what they have done. Staffordshire Wildlife Trust also maintains the land and are a charity who will be hit so hard by this, they spend hours maintaining this place for us to enjoy.”

The Met Office has warned of the threat of wildfires around the UK this week due to an unusually dry March and a warm spell this week.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a plea for locals to stay safe earlier in the week warning that there was an increased risk of outdoor fires.

A spokesperson said: “We’re urging people to stay safe and limit the risks of outdoor fires as the drier weather continues across Staffordshire.

“Last month saw 266 outdoor fires in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent so we are asking people to take extra care in the countryside and in the garden.”

Head of Prevent, Protection and Partnerships, Ian Read, added: “If you are getting out into the countryside this weekend, ensure any cigarettes are put out properly and don’t start any open fires. The dry yet windy conditions are the perfect combination for a fire to rapidly spread.

“Also ensure you educate your children on the dangers of starting open fires, what might appear as a bit of fun can have very serious consequences.”

The fire service has listed a list of steps to prevent outdoor fires:

Make sure cigarettes are put out properly and don’t throw cigarettes out of car windows

Take your rubbish home and don’t leave glass bottles lying on the ground – sunlight can start a fire

Avoid having open fires in the countryside

Rather than having a garden fire, please take rubbish to the tip - it's safer and better for the environment

We would urge people to not use disposable BBQs in countryside locations. If they are left smouldering they can easily set fire to the ground and spread

If you are having a BBQ at home, make sure you do so safely. For specific BBQ safety advice, visit our website here.

A wildlife expert said Heathlands damaged by wildfires could take up to five years to recover.