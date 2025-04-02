Water supply problems in Telford being investigated say Severn Trent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent said it was aware of issues in the Dawley area of the town after reports from residents.

It said that people had reported having "no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this morning".

The company posted the update shortly after 9am but has not confirmed how many properties are affected.

An update on its website said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the TF3 of Dawley are experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this morning. Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause and as soon as we have more information, we’ll update this page.

"If you have identified a water leak in the area and would like to report this, please do this here https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/check-my-area/.

"Alternatively, you can reach out to our operational team via WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter. All reports are greatly appreciated."