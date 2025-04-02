A man who went missing in Spain after having an issue with his boarding pass at an airport has been found

Jason Taylor, 36, from Newtown, Powys, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday morning, but after queuing for assistance he left the airport on foot without speaking to anyone.

His wife Maria Taylor had previously said that she had "no idea" why he left the airport.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Taylor had been reunited with his family and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

Ms Taylor previously said her husband was on a stag do with friends and was due to fly to Birmingham but instead left Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport at about 09:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Saturday.

She said police obtained CCTV from the airport which showed Mr Taylor waiting at the desk for about three or four minutes before walking out of the airport.

"He went towards Torrellano way and that's the last they can see of him," she said.

Family members had flown out to help with the search, Ms Taylor said.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was in contact with the local authorities and was supporting the family.