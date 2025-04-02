Shropshire nursing boss praises 'wonderful achievements' of staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is so important that we help our colleagues further their careers at our Trust, so they can provide the best possible care and experience for our patients.

Last week, I went along to present certificates to the latest cohort of colleagues who had taken part in the Trust’s Preceptorship Programme.

The programme helps our newly registered nurses, nursing associates, midwives and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) to embed their knowledge into everyday practice, grow in confidence and have the best possible start in their careers.

Last week’s ‘What’s next’ session was the final of seven study days over a 12-month period designed to provide support and guidance to the newly registered practitioners.

It was a celebration of how far they have come with guest speakers to showcase different career options and share their own career paths.

This was followed by further information on how they can continue with their professional development journey.

I would like to say well done to them all for this wonderful achievement – they bring so much to our Trust and look forward to seeing them when I am out and about across our hospital sites.

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, which is a fantastic annual opportunity to raise awareness of bowel cancer - the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

Please make sure you are aware of the symptoms, as the earlier bowel cancer is spotted, the more treatable it’s likely to be.

In fact, more than nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it is diagnosed at the earliest stage.

If you notice any changes, such as bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo, a change in how often you poo or regularly having diarrhoea or constipation, losing weight but you’re not sure why, feeling very tired all the time but you’re not sure why or a pain or lump in your tummy, it’s important to ask your GP for an at-home test as soon as you can.

More information can be found at www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk.

I would also like to say well done to colleagues who swapped their warm beds for sleeping bags last weekend as part of ‘The Great Tommy Sleep Out’ in aid of homeless military veterans.

Sarah Millington, a Healthcare Assistant (HCA), and Emma Colley, an Emergency Care Technician, who both work in the Emergency Department at Princess Royal Hospital were joined by others to sleep out on the Wrekin.

They braved the chill, but thankfully the weather stayed dry for this feat.

They have nearly reached their target of £500 and there is still time to donate if anybody would like to give to their JustGiving page.