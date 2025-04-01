Watch: The moment Austrian police catches up with Tipton wanted killers on the run from justice after murdering man in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously from Shaw Road in Tipton, were both found guilty yesterday of murdering Aurman Singh, who was killed on a quiet Shrewsbury residential street on August 21, 2023.

The DPD worker had been ambushed on Berwick Avenue by a group of eight men - including Sehajpal and Mehakdeep - who were wielding an assortment of terrifying weapons, including an axe, a golf club, a wooden stave, a shovel, a hockey stick and a knife.

Four men were jailed for 28 years each last year after being found guilty of Aurman's murder - while an inside man, who worked with the victim at DPD in Stoke and provided his killers with the means to track him down, was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.

Two men wanted in connection with the murder are still at large.

Sehajpal and Mehakdeep Singh are arrested in Austria

Sehajpal and Mehakdeep are due to be sentenced later this month.

Following the murder the pair managed to flee Shrewsbury on a train to Wolverhampton - stopping to buy Starbucks in the platform cafe on the way.

Both men then fled the country, and remained abroad until police caught up with them in Austria.

Video played in their trial showed Austrian police catching up with the pair as they looked to drive away from a property in Hohenzell in Austria.

The officers first boxed their car in before swarming the vehicle and arresting both.

They were subsequently returned to the country and charged with Aurman's murder.

Both were found guilty on Monday, and will be sentenced on April 11.