Plans revealed for new 70-bed care home in Newport in Shropshire

The latest plans for the next stage of Newport's 'care village' have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

If approved, the 70-bed "modern dementia care home" will be part of a larger, £20 million retirement community currently under construction, and be operated by Bracebridge Care.

The site, opposite Mere Park Garden Centre off the A41, will also consist of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows which will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour onsite care provided by Untold Living.

According to documents submitted on behalf of London-based developers Zephyr X, the three-storey care home would offer a range of facilities for the residents, including a hairdressing salon, cinema and various lounges.

Plans also include the development of a "safe and secure garden" with raised sensory beds, a water feature, wheelchair accessible garden paths and raised flowerbeds. Formal and informal gardens will also allow residents to maintain their own areas or grow vegetables - if desired.

The care home would be built off Palisade Close in Newport. Photo: Google

According to the design, the building is made up of two wings joined to a central core, and designed to "complement the adjoining care community buildings" involving a mix of masonry, cladding and glazing.

The application concludes that the development would "ensure that the local communities have access to the specialist dementia/nursing care".

It continues: "The proposed home will ensure that the resident’s quality of life is greatly enhanced within a comfortable, and an ideal location, within an established community with whom they can maintain their links and involvement.

"The proposed redevelopment of this site represents a carefully considered scheme that, will help deliver a new community facility for the local community as well as having associated employment and housing benefits.

"There is both an identified local need for quality care accommodation in the local area as well as extending the job opportunities for local people."

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0225