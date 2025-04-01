Llandrindod Wells Town Council has agreed to renew its membership of One Voice Wales from April

Town clerk Jane Johnston said One Voice Wales is the only representative body for the council as a body.

The council agreed to pay £1,329 for its membership which is based on 3093 chargeable dwellings at a rate of 0.43p per dwelling.

The organisation continues to represent the sector in a wide variety of ways,- by meeting regularly with the Minister for Finance and Local Government, representing the sector on the Local Government Partnership Council and they have maintained and enhanced their working relationships with the Welsh Government, Welsh Local Government Association and the WCVA.

It continues to make significant contributions to public policy developments through representation on several Welsh Government advisory panels and was successful in a funding bid to recruit a digital project manager and a cost of living crisis support team.

The organisation also provides free legal advice, an advice and support service, training for members and staff, general information, and a monthly newsletter.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan said: “They have given me invaluable advice and guidance and it has been budgeted for.”

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva added: “I think we should just pay them because I think we would be lost without them.”

The council agreed to re-join One Voice Wales.