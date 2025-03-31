Watch: Faces revealed of Tipton pair set for life sentences over murder of DPD worker in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously from Shaw Road in Tipton, were both found guilty of murdering Aurman Singh, who was killed on Bewick Avenue on August 21, 2023.

Sehajpal Singh.

The verdicts mean a total of six people have now been convicted of Aurman's murder.

Mehakdeep Singh.

Last year, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of the same address - were all convicted of the murder.

Each was jailed for 28 years.

A fifth man, DPD worker Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Paynels, in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for ten years after a jury heard he had passed information to the gang.

Two other men remain at large and are wanted for the killing.

Aurman, who was in Shrewsbury delivering for DPD with a colleague, was attacked by a group of seven men - who had travelled to Shrewsbury from Tipton to ambush their victim.

The group travelled in two cars - an Audi and a Mercedes - from the defendants' home and used information from their inside man so they could lay in wait for Aurman.

They used a host of weapons, including an axe, a golf club, a shovel, a wooden stave, a hockey stick, and a knife, in the ambush.

Aurman died at the scene from a series of horrific injuries.

Stafford Crown Court heard that Sehajpal had wielded a shovel in the attack, while Mehakdeep had brandished a hockey stick.

The defendants had argued that they did not carry out the attack, and had only meant to threaten the victim - saying others had enacted the violence.

They told the jury they had agued with their accomplices in the car as they sought to make their getaway in the Mercedes - telling the court that they had not been prepared for violence to be used.

But, the jury rejected those protestations and convicted both of murder.

The trial had earlier seen video of the pair walking through the streets of Shrewsbury in the wake of the murder, after stopping to discard their weapons on Hubert Way.

They got a taxi to Shrewsbury Railway Station where they were seen buying Starbucks before getting on a train to Wolverhampton.

The pair then fled the country, before being arrested in Austria and returned to face justice.

The court was told that the plan for the attack had been hatched in response to violence at a kabaddi tournament held in Derby the day before.

There was major violence at the tournament and Sehajpal had told the court that they had believed Aurman was responsible for attacking a friend.

As a result they travelled to Shrewsbury to exact revenge.

The four attackers in the Audi - Arshdeep, Jagdeep, Shivdeep and Manjot - were all caught later the same day, after they were followed back to the West Midlands by a police officer.

Addressing the defendants after the verdict, Judge Simon Hirst, adjourned for sentencing to take place on April 11.

But, he told both men they would be receiving a life sentence, with his only decision set to be to decide on the minimum term before a parole board can assess them for release.

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased with today's verdict, as the attack on Aurman almost two years ago was violent and calculated.

“Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, along with six other men carried out this attack in broad daylight on a quiet Shropshire street with only one intention – to kill him.

“They used inside information to get hold of Aurman’s delivery route, where they lay in wait for him, before using an arsenal of weapons against him knowing he was defenceless.

“Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, knowing what they had done then fled the country in an attempt to avoid being put in front of the courts and facing the consequences of their actions.

“It has been an incredibly complex investigation, which saw us work with police forces across the country and abroad, which has now led to seven men being found guilty for their part in Aurman’s death. I would like to thank my team for their hard work in getting us to this point.

“I hope today’s verdict provides Aurman’s family with some reassurance knowing that the men responsible for his death have been brought to justice.”