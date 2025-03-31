Plans lodged for catering trailer in layby on A442 near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application for the siting of a mobile catering trailer in the layby north of Shawbirch Roundabout on the A442 has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Pamela Debney of Belly Busters has asked for permission to serve food from the trailer from Mondays to Saturdays, between the hours of 6am and 3pm.

The layby on the A442, north of Shawbirch. Photo: Google

According to documentation, it is planned that wastewater will be collected in a water butt while general waste and recycling will be taken off-site by the applicant.

Previous applications for the site have been successful, with similar applications having been made and approved in 2002 and 2008.

The application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2025/0223.