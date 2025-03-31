Jury delivers verdict in trial of Tipton men accused of murdering DPD worker in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously from Shaw Road in Tipton, were both found guilty of murdering Aurman Singh, who was killed on a quiet Shrewsbury residential street on August 21, 2023.

Aurman was attacked by a gang of eight people who had travelled to Shrewsbury to set up an ambush.

Aurman Singh was killed in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury

Four men were jailed for 28 years each last year after being found guilty of Aurman's murder - while an inside man, who worked with the victim at DPD in Stoke and provided his killers with the means to track him down, was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.

This morning both Sehajpal and Mehakdeep were also found guilty of murder.

Judge Simon Hirst, adjourned for sentencing to take place on April 11.

But, he told both defendants they would be receiving a life sentence, with his only decision set to be to decide on the minimum term before a parole board can assess them for release.