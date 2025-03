Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital will hold their yearly meeting on Monday, April 28.

The meeting at the Coffee Shop in Bridgnorth Hospital starts at 7pm.

Anyone wishing to attend online can request a Zoom link by sending an email to bridgnorthlof@gmail.com or telephoning and leaving a message on 07796 076141.