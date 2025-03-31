Boots requests permission to add fresh signs to store in Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Boots has submitted an application to Shropshire Council asking for consent for three new signs on the front of its shop in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury.

The application asks for permission to fit two new smaller signs, and one larger sign across the length of the front of the building above the entrance.

The two smaller signs would be double-sided hanging signs, with the Boots logo on one side, and the green pharmacy cross on the other.

The long fascia sign for the shop would feature the company logo, the pharmacy cross as well as the word 'pharmacy' and the word 'beauty'.

A decision on the application will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.