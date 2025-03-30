North Shropshire drummer who was born without arms impresses Britain's Got Talent judges

Cornel Hrisca-Munn wowed the judges and audience on the ITV show on Saturday night (March 29) with his impressive drumming skills.

Mr Hrisca-Munn is originally from Romania and grew up in Worcester, after aid workers brought him to the UK from an orphanage.

Now 33 and a father of two who lives in north Shropshire and works in banking, he is no stranger to TV performances.

Back in 2004, at just 11 years old, he appeared at the Pride of Britain Awards after winning a Child of Courage Award.

Cornel Hrisca-Munn

He has also raised hundreds for charity in various sponsored bike rides and swimming events, but he said Saturday's audience was was “by far the biggest audience he ever played to”.

The audience were certainly impressed, as were show hosts Ant and Dec who gave him a '"yes, yes, yes!"

Legendarily grouchy Simon Cowell even branded the Shropshire drummer “inspiring”.

Following his performance, Mr Hrisca-Munn told the Mirror newspaper: "I've never had anyone tell me I can't do it.

"I usually give it a go independently before anyone has a chance to.

"I'm so grateful to my adoptive parents who raised me. I think I surprised them along the way, they never stood in my way, they gave me opportunities to try things and give things a go."

Also on Saturday's show, singer Linda Mudzenda also received the golden buzzer, sending her straight through to the show’s live semi-finals.

Other acts to be sent through included one-child dance troupe Lil Ms and singer Andy Hindson, who performed a comedy song about his children.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday, April 5 at 7pm.

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

