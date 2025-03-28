'There are no homes for me' - Disabled Shifnal woman faces homelessness after death of mother

Jane Nicholls from Shifnal lost her mother just over a year ago. Not only has the 53-year-old had to contend with the grief, but she found herself having to search for a new home after her mum's house in Park Street was put on the market.

Now Jane has been handed an eviction notice telling her she has to be out by April 8, but despite a year of searching for properties in the area, she has found none available.

“I am 54 next month and I have lived in Shifnal all my life, first with my parents then for the last 22 years it it was just me and my mum – we were each other's carer. But sadly she passed away in December leaving just myself in the house,” she said.

“It is now being sold and I have to be out on April 8. I have spent more than a year now since my mum passed away looking but there are simply no homes in Shifnal. I am disabled so need a bungalow but there is nothing. I have an eviction notice so I am going to be homeless unless I find something.”