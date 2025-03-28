Lancaster Bomber flypast expected for county show in Shrewsbury

A flypast of a Lancaster Bomber is expected to wow visitors attending the Shropshire County Show when it returns to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury in May.

Organisers say a fun-filled action-packed programme is being put together to suit all tastes and ages, including monster trucks, pig racing, dog shows, circus skills and agricultural exhibits.

Show chairman, Phil Thornycroft, said: “It’s amazing to think that the show is almost upon us once again and we can’t wait to welcome our visitors for what promises to be a very special event.

“We are delighted to announce the Lancaster Bomber flypast - the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has now been confirmed, weather permitting. It is always an amazing spectacle and one that goes down really well here on show day.

“We once again have an impressive list of entries for our livestock and equestrian competitions, with sheep, cattle and horses well represented across classes during the day. Visitors can look around our Shire Horse Village - which is new for 2025, and we have more classes than ever for our fun dog show.

A flyover at the Shropshire County Show in 2023

“The Main Ring timetable will be headlined by the monster trucks, with Taiko drummers, the Misselchalke Gun Dogs, fun and games from Shropshire Young Farmers, and visitors will get the opportunity to go back through the ages with the Shire Horse Society.

“There will be our traditional vintage parade, followed by a modern machinery parade, and young people from across the county will come together for a special 150th anniversary carnival parade.

“The Lanyon Bowdler Livestock Grand Parade and Shropshire Young Farmers annual float parade take place in the afternoon before the Monster Trucks round off the Main Ring entertainment for the day with a second performance.”

The show’s Countryside Arena will feature the Welsh Axemen, pig racing, FerretWorld Roadshow and Meirion Owen and his 'quack pack', a sheepdog and ducks display.

The Shropshire Live Village Stage will feature musical performances from a range of bands and choirs, including the chance to have a go at salsa dancing. Performers will include Rock Choir, Second Wind and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir.

Mr Thornycroft added: “The Shopping Marquee is always busy and there will be a comprehensive array of trade stands and food and drink vendors around the showground - so there is absolutely no need for anyone to go hungry during the day.

“Our earlybird ticket offer is still valid and means substantial savings can be made if you book in advance. It also means not having to queue on the day, so you can gain quick entry to show.”

For more information on the show, that will take place on Saturday, May 24, or to book tickets, visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com