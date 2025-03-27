11 day closure planned for resurfacing of Baschurch road with 19 mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The B5067 Prescott Road, Baschurch is to be resurfaced from Monday, April 14 to Friday 25 as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme for 2025/26.

During the work Prescott Road (including roundabout, Berwick Road and Perryfield Road) will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

While the road is closed, a signed diversion will be place, directing road users 19.74 miles via Burlton, Myddle and Albrighton. Depending on their vehicle type, drivers may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

The road closure in Baschurch. Photo: Shropshire Council

Access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/