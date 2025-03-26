Nursing boss welcomes work to remove Shropshire hospital's danger concrete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We revealed the positive news last week that specialist teams will be starting work to safely remove Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RACC), which was found in a kitchen area at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Our catering and estates teams have worked tirelessly to put in place temporary measures to support our patients, visitors and colleagues who I would like to thank for their understanding.

Now that the national funds are allocated, work is to start and it also gives us the chance to modernise our kitchens and upgrade our restaurant facilities which will increase in size and provide a better experience for all.

The kitchen and Apley restaurant at PRH have been closed since RAAC was identified in late 2023 with temporary catering facilities currently in place for patients, staff and visitors.

These will continue for the duration of the work, which is being carried out in phases and is expected to be fully completed next spring.

Our hospitals continue to be busy and we are encouraging people to get the help they need by using NHS 111.

NHS 111 can assess and direct people to the most appropriate local service, including urgent treatment centres, GP practices, and consultations with a pharmacist. And, if needed, a call back from a nurse, doctor or paramedic can be arranged.

NHS 111 is an easy and convenient way to get urgent help for a wide range of health problems from the comfort of your own home. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call, go online or use the NHS App.

You should still call 999 or go to our emergency departments if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

As we enter the last few days of Ramadan, I would like to say Ramadan Mubarak to all. It is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement and worship when Muslims draw closer to God.

We have been thinking of our Muslim colleagues and those in the community who have been fasting for the month.

We as a Trust have been working to support our colleagues during this time by ensuring they are still taking breaks during their working day and thinking about the best time to have our meetings.