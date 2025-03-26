CCTV appeal after teenagers 'inappropriately touched' in Shrewsbury bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have shared a photograph of a man they'd like to speak to as part of their investigation into incidents of sexual assault that took place in Shrewsbury.

Officers say three women, aged between 18 and 19, were assaulted in Albert's Shed in the early hours of Friday, March 21.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "In the early hours of Friday morning (March 21), three women, aged 18, 19 and 19, were inappropriately touched by a man in the Albert Shed on Barker Street.

Officers are appealing to the public to help identify a man who could assist with enquiries into sexual assault incidents in Shrewsbury. Photo: West Mercia Police

"He touched their legs, buttocks and put his hand up their skirts. He then followed one of the women outside, at which point one of the victims called the police.

"The victims had not spoken to the man prior to the incident. Officers think the person in the image could help with enquiries."

Those who recognise the man pictured, or have any information that might help, are asked to contact PC Isobel Hewins on 07977 957746 or by emailing isobel.hewins@westmercia.police.uk