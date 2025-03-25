The film The Outrun will be shown at a venue near Kington.

Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) is superb as a young woman grappling with addiction in Nora Fingscheidt’s (System Crasher) The Outrun, based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot.

Fresh out of rehab, Rona (Ronan) returns home to the wild, beautiful Orkney Islands.

After over a decade in London, where she both found and lost love, and where her life was derailed by alcoholism, Rona, now 30, attempts for the first time to reconcile with her traumatic past amidst the majestic landscape of her youth, surrounded by ferocious gales and a stormy sea.

Both visceral and delicate, The Outrun is a moving and complex portrait of one individual’s path to recovery, and of a troubled mind seeking to heal.

It will be shown at Brilley Village Hall on Thursday, April 3 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 118 minutes.

Tickets are £5 for adults and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or visiting www.pay-brilley.co.uk