The most affordable places to buy a house in the West Midlands ranked - including Dudley and Shropshire

Housing affordability in England and Wales has returned to similar levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, helped by wages rising faster than property values, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But despite the improvements, property prices are still considered affordable in less than one in 10 local authority areas.

A sharp worsening in affordability had been seen in the early 2020s, as the financial impacts of the coronavirus were felt by households.

Last year, the median average home in England cost around 7.7 times average full-time employee earnings, at £290,000 versus £37,600.

This was a decrease from a house price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4, recorded in 2023 – and therefore marked an improvement in housing affordability.

In Wales, the average home cost £201,000 last year, equating to 5.9 times annual earnings, at £34,300.

This also marked an improvement in affordability, from a ratio of 6.2 recorded in 2023.

Back in 2021, the average home in England cost around 9.1 times the average wage, and in Wales the ratio was 6.6.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the ratio was 7.9 for England and 5.8 for Wales.

UK house prices

The ONS said median house sales prices have increased by 1% since 2021. At the same time, average earnings rose at a much faster rate, by 20%.

Despite strong wage growth, in 2024, just 9% of local authorities had homes bought for less than five times workers’ earnings on average.

This is the level that is deemed to be “affordable”. This was an improvement compared with 2023, when 6% of areas were deemed affordable, and marked highest proportion since 2015.

But it is still well below levels seen when records started, in 1997. At this time, 88% of areas were deemed affordable.

Housing affordability has improved in 91% of local authorities in England and Wales and worsened in 9% since 2023, the report found.

The most affordable local authorities in 2024 were Blaenau Gwent in Wales with an average house price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8, Burnley in North West England with a ratio of 3.9 and Blackpool, also with a ratio of 3.9.

West Midlands area sees steep worsening in affordability

Kensington and Chelsea in London was identified as the least affordable area, with homes there typically priced at 27.1 times average earnings.

There has been some improvement in affordability in Kensington and Chelsea though, with the ratio being down from a peak of 44.0 in 2018 and falling from 33.4 in 2023.

The ONS also highlighted a particularly steep worsening in affordability in Staffordshire Moorlands in the West Midlands during the five years to 2024, with the ratio increasing from 5.8 in 2019 to 7.3 in 2024.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “Wages have risen faster than house prices in recent years, so would-be buyers are inching slightly closer to being able to afford a home of their own. House prices are up 1% since 2021 and wages are up 20%.

“However, last year the average home in England still cost 7.7 times the average wage, so it’s still an incredible stretch – especially given stubbornly high interest rates.

“Housing is considered affordable when it costs five times earnings, and still fewer than one in 10 areas have reached this level.”

West Midlands areas ranked by housing affordability

The list has been ordered by housing affordability, starting with the least affordable area, and reads from left to right: name of local authority (with region in brackets); housing affordability ratio in 2024; housing affordability ratio in 2023 (in brackets).

Bromsgrove (West Midlands): 10.53 (10.01)

Malvern Hills (West Midlands): 10.09 (10.24)

Stratford-upon-Avon (West Midlands): 9.63 (11.28)

Wychavon (West Midlands): 9.44 (10.08)

Warwick (West Midlands): 9.28 (10.21)

Herefordshire (West Midlands): 8.78 (9.76)

Lichfield (West Midlands): 8.59 (9.53)

Shropshire (West Midlands): 8.15 (8.5)

South Staffordshire (West Midlands): 7.94 (8.44)

Rugby (West Midlands): 7.4 (8.71)

Staffordshire Moorlands (West Midlands): 7.34 (6.46)

Redditch (West Midlands): 7.27 (7.65)

Wyre Forest (West Midlands): 7.25 (7.35)

Tamworth (West Midlands): 7.19 (8)

Worcester (West Midlands): 7 (7.42)

Nuneaton & Bedworth (West Midlands): 6.93 (7.8)

Cannock Chase (West Midlands): 6.74 (7.56)

Stafford (West Midlands): 6.73 (7.43)

Dudley (West Midlands): 6.53 (6.84)

North Warwickshire (West Midlands): 6.45 (7.87)

Sandwell (West Midlands): 6.39 (6.59)

Walsall (West Midlands): 6.16 (6.43)

Telford & Wrekin (West Midlands): 6.14 (7.05)

Newcastle-under-Lyme (West Midlands): 6.08 (5.72)

East Staffordshire (West Midlands): 6.06 (6.84)

Birmingham (West Midlands): 6.01 (6.54)

Wolverhampton (West Midlands): 5.9 (6.23)

Coventry (West Midlands): 5.86 (5.62)

Stoke-on-Trent (West Midlands): 4.38 (4.55)