The annual regional meeting for the National Garden Scheme in Wales and The Marches took place recently at Hafod Yr Afon in Newtown

Over fifty Committee members from the various counties in the area attended, together with representatives from the NGS Head Office in Surrey.

Susan Paynton, Regional Chair Wales and The Marches, confirmed a total of 376 gardens, nearly seventy of which are new to the NGS, will be opening in this area.

The new leaflets, advertising the gardens which can be visited in 2025, can be found in Garden and Tourist Information Centres & major supermarkets.

George Plumptre, Chief Executive of the National Garden Scheme, was delighted to report over £3.5 million had been donated to our nursing and health beneficiaries in 2024.

The impact of these donations has been life changing for the many people who live with health conditions such as cancer and Parkinsons and has been an invaluable support to many of the nursing staff, health professionals and care workers associated with these charities. Funding support is also given to community gardens, horticultural workers and the Army Benevolent Fund. More information about the 2024 Impact Report can be found on www.ngs.org.uk.

George Plumptre has recently announced his retirement as NGS Chief Executive after 15 years in the post.

Susan Paynton presented him with a beautiful plate based on the NGS logo and specially designed by a local potter in Carmarthenshire. The inscription read “Thank you from Wales and The Borders”. George’s dedication and ability to inspire will be much missed.

Anyone interested in the special event being held at Vaynor Park near Berriew on April 30, should head to the National Garden Scheme website very soon to purchase a ticket. The event, priced at £25 pp includes a personal talk and tour with owner, Kate Corbett Winder and Head Gardener, Rupert Redway, followed by tea and cake in the stable yard.

The gardens will be brimming with over 3,000 tulips, magnolias, euphorbias and trilliums. Tickets are limited so to avoid disappointment, book in very soon.