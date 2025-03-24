'We need to tackle this problem before it gets worse' - Anger as racist graffiti daubed along Ludlow beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Friday, green paint was seen splashed along a popular walking route in Ludlow that rubs from Bromfield Road to the Linney.

The 'racist' grafitti

Along with paint splashed over the gates and pavements – the N word was emblazoned along the trail in a number of locations including in a number of places in Boiling Wells Meadow along the route.

Some of the paint daubed along the beauty spot

While the graffiti was created using soluble paint, one Shropshire Councillor believes it is part of a wider problem now plaguing the town.

Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North for the Lib Dems on the council said: “This is very disturbing, not just because of the damage caused and the need to clean it up at public expense, but because the graffiti was racist with the N-word sprayed in three places on a popular footpath.

“Ludlow is a tolerant and welcoming town and this is out of character. Unfortunately, it is part of a pattern that has been building up over the last few years and has got seriously worse in the recent weeks.

“Anti-social behaviour happens everywhere but in Ludlow it has always been minor, more of an irritant than a significant problem. That has changed. Now there is race hate and incidents that are a threat to life.

“Over half term, stones and a branch were dropped from a bridge over the A49. Two cars were hit, in one case causing serious damage. These incidents were investigated by police and there were extra patrols for a brief period but nothing came of this.

“A window has been smashed in the church. Stones have been thrown at or through people’s windows. Youngsters that have broken into an empty building have been seen in areas that are unsafe. Foul language and abuse in the town centre by young people is frequent.

“Some of the problems have been caused by boys and girls under ten years of age. It is likely the more serious problems have been caused by older teenagers.

“The latest incident is the most worrying. It suggests there are some youngsters with views that have no place in our society.

“One of the reasons anti-social behaviour has become so bad is the decline in youth services in the town. Shropshire Council has cut back funding over ten years. Its purpose built youth centre has been taken over by other operations and is now only used for young people for a couple of hours a week.

“Outreach services are organised centrally from Shrewsbury, not locally as before. Despite the best efforts of Ludlow Town Council, youth associations and the community, we have much less provision than before. Young people are not getting the activities and guidance they need to keep them out of trouble.

“Local policing has also changed over the last decade. We have a good police team in South Shropshire but the officers based in Ludlow have to cover from Bridgnorth to Bishop’s Castle. Reports to them have to go through the call centre in Worcester. That means that they don’t receive the same local intelligence that they used to.

“We need to tackle this problem in Ludlow before it gets worse. That needs a coordinated effort. Everyone is in silos at the moment and that needs to stop.”

He added that the latest incidents were first reported at on Friday evening and occurred just before dark when there are few people on this popular route for dog walking.

“Racism is unacceptable anywhere, including in Ludlow which has a Peace Memorial at its heart and has long been a tolerant town,” said councillor Boddington. “I will be pressing Shropshire Council to clean this atrocious graffiti as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are aware of racist graffiti in Ludlow and enquiries are now on going."