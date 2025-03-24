Village primary school near Shrewsbury praised for being 'warm, friendly and inclusive'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Nescliffe near Shrewsbury on February 11 and 12.

A report published this week praised the school for its work maintaining standards since a previous inspection.

The school's personal development for children has been graded as 'Outstanding' while the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of children, early years provision and leadership and management have all been rated 'Good'.

The report said there have been several "positive" changes to the school's curriculum which has "improved the overall educational provision for pupils". The curriculum for children's' personal development was described as "exceptional."