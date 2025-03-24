Two Kington organisations have received grant funding to help put on events from the town council

Kington Chamber of Trade asked for a £1,500 grant to support the winter food festival. The money will be used to provide music, minibus hire and drivers for the park and ride scheme, signage and portaloos.

The chamber’s last winter food festival had to be cancelled at the last minute in December due to extremely high winds and a life-endangering storm.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said the council usually only gives grants of £500 but these are the last two applications for the financial year.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “They lost the winter food festival last year and it is such a positive thing for the town. I would be very happy to recommend approval of the grant.”

Councillor Elizabeth Banks agreed and said: “I think it’s wonderful how they continue to work at it because it is a lot of hard work.”

Members agreed to award the £1,500 grant.

Kington Festival association applied for a £500 grant for signage for the town’s iconic wheelbarrow race, which takes place in June.

Councillor Banks said; “I am very keen on it, I love the wheelbarrow race, it’s such a feature of the town.”

Members agreed to award a £500 grant.