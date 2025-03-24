Welcome to the jungle - reptile expert drops in on Shropshire to open new shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The well known TV personality was the guest at Viperia Exotics, which opened on Saturday at Unit 1 muckley cross, Bridgnorth.

Viperia Exotics has opened in Bridgnorth.

The specialist reptile shop has been set up by Liam Waterhouse, who has been keeping his own reptiles for the past 14 years.

He said: "We are a company called Viperia Exotics and we are based in Bridgnorth, so we are just between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth on a little industrial estate.

"I've kept exotic animals for the last 14 years, and then I started manufacturing reptile products, invertebrate products, and now we have turned it into a retail store."

Mark O'Shea joined staff at Viperia Exotics for the launch of the new shop.

He added: "We are a specialist reptile shop, we have got anything from boas to rare and exotic monitor lizards, to your standard bearded dragons and crested geckos and leopard geckos.

"We manufacture plastic vivariums which are a much higher standard than a wooden vivariaum, they last a lifetime and this is what we have been focussing on for the last two years and marketing."