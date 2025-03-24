Ludlow cafe gutted by fire shares update on when it might reopen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On March 5, the fire service were called to Castle Lodge Buttery in Ludlow's Castle Square after a passer-by spotted spoke pouring from the popular cafe.

Despite best efforts by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire, which had started in the first-floor rear kitchen and spread to ducting, had gutted the entire cafe.

In an update to customers on Monday, the Castle Lodge Buttery said it would take six months before the cafe is able to open again.

The owners also said a faulty fridge was to blame for the blaze.

The statement said: “First of all a massive thank you for all the love and support we’ve had and offers of help.

“Just 18 days after the awful fire we had in the kitchen due to a faulty refrigerated counter. We are just starting to get our head around the vast job we have ahead us us!

“The big clear out will be the first job.

“We have had so many companies coming in to do measurements for quotes. We have met so many amazing people already on this journey so we know we’re in good hands.

“Unfortunately we shall be closed a minimum of six months. We are really missing seeing you all.”