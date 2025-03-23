Speed reduction proposed for stretch of A442 near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A consultation is currently underway for the reduction of the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph on the A442 near Sutton Maddock.

The change would apply to the length of the road from the Sutton Maddock Roundabout to the Shropshire/Telford & Wrekin borough boundary.

Shropshire Council say the change would "facilitate the safe passage of vehicles and improve road safety".

A442 near Sutton Maddock. Photo: Google

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until April 3, can be viewed at Broseley Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.