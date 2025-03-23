Shropshire man wanted over 'serious assaults' in Newport is arrested in Essex after widespread manhunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have now said a 32-year-old man has been arrested by Telford officers in Chelmsford, Essex yesterday (Saturday, March 22) after the public shared appeals "far and wide".

A 34-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead from Telford CID said: “We’d like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, and for sharing our appeals far and wide online.

“Our officers located and arrested two men in the Chelmsford area yesterday. They both remain in police custody as our enquiries continue.”