Puccini’s captivating opera Turandot, will be shown at a Builth Wells venue

Puccini’s captivating opera of a cold-hearted princess and her mysterious suitor, Turandot, will be shown at a Builth Wells venue
Turandot will be screened to the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, April 6 at 2pm, with doors open at 1.30pm.
Featuring the ever-popular ‘Nessun dorma’, this opera of love and revenge is brought to life in a dazzling production.
It will be sung in Italian with subtitles and it will run for 205 minutes including two intervals.
Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and they are available by visiting https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com.
For more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk