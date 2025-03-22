Shrewsbury Moves Festival enjoys sold-out launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Moves Festival started on Thursday - March 20, and filled the centre of the town with dancing, cycling, walking and all manner of active entertainment over the weekend.

Kicking off the festival was a panel discussion chaired by Peter Walker, deputy political editor of The Guardian, which attracted more than 100 guests - with capacity needing to be expanded twice to meet demand.

Attendees enjoyed networking in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery’s cafe space and courtyard, with a sustainable feast provided by The Hungry Guy and Shrewsbury Food Hub.

This was followed by an engaging keynote address from Melissa Bruntlett on how sustainable transport can inspire happier, healthier communities.

Phil Jones, of transport planners PJA which produced the movement and public space strategy for the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, Jon Burke, of Gloucester City Council, and Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, were then part of a panel discussion on what the future holds for town centres like Shrewsbury.

Panel members, Melissa Bruntlett, author and urban mobility advocate; Julia Buckley MP; Phil Jones, PJA, with host Peter Walker, Deputy Political Editor of the Guardian and advocate for active travel.

The festival is being organised by Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said he was delighted to see so many people at the opening event on Thursday evening.

“People came from all over the country, and indeed from overseas, to be here in Shrewsbury to discuss the vital issues facing town centres,” he said.

“We are proud to be part of the Big Town Plan Partnership which has, in conjunction with the community, brought forward a range of ways how Shrewsbury can evolve to make it an even better place to live, work and visit in the future.

“We are grateful to Liza Freudmann, of BLA Sustainability, for her hard work in bringing the conference events together, and to the team at Shropshire Festivals who created an amazing feast of active entertainment in The Square on Saturday and Sunday.”

The Shrewsbury Moves Festival is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and coordinated by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

For more information, visit www.shrewsburymoves.com