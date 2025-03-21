Shropshire Star
Timber stable in Bridgnorth engulfed by fire as firefighters called to scene

Firefighters rush to tackle a stable alight in Bridgnorth this evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in A442 Danesford, Bridgnorth, at 7:13pm today (Friday, March 21). 

Two crews were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Telford Central with an operations officer also in attendance.

Firefighters found one timber stable approximately three-metres by five-metres destroyed by fire. 

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident concluded at 7:35pm. 

