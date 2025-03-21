Timber stable in Bridgnorth engulfed by fire as firefighters called to scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in A442 Danesford, Bridgnorth, at 7:13pm today (Friday, March 21).

Two crews were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Telford Central with an operations officer also in attendance.

Firefighters found one timber stable approximately three-metres by five-metres destroyed by fire.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident concluded at 7:35pm.