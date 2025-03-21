Timber stable in Bridgnorth engulfed by fire as firefighters called to scene
Firefighters rush to tackle a stable alight in Bridgnorth this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in A442 Danesford, Bridgnorth, at 7:13pm today (Friday, March 21).
Two crews were dispatched from Bridgnorth and Telford Central with an operations officer also in attendance.
Firefighters found one timber stable approximately three-metres by five-metres destroyed by fire.
Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident concluded at 7:35pm.