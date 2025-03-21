'He lives in London - why was he in Telford stealing toothbrushes?' - Range thief sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David McDonagh, from Basedale Road, Dagenham, was sentenced for one count of theft when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

The 25-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to the offence at Telford Magistrates Court.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, explained that the incident had taken place at The Range on Telford's Bridge Retail Park in March last year, when McDonagh had attended with another man.

The court was told he had gone to the health and beauty section of the store and had started picking up electric Oral B toothbrushes and stacking them on the shelf.

Ms Proctor said he had continued to move around the shop, picking up other items before putting them on the same shelf as the toothbrushes.

The court was told the other man then produced a bag from his jacket and McDonagh started putting the items, which were worth a combined £203.81p, inside.

The pair were spotted and approached by a member of staff and then split off in different directions, leaving the shop with the items - and without paying.

Ms Proctor said that as he left McDonagh had told one member of staff: "I will break your face."