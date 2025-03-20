'Impossible to open the school safely': Secondary school in Shifnal shut for today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Idsall School in Coppice Green Lane, Shifnal, issued a statement on the immediate closure via its official website.

The school said the “school network is currently unavailable” which means it is “impossible” to open the school safely.

The Shropshire Star understands that parents and carers were made aware of the closure via email at 8.30am today.

Idsall School in Shifnal has shut today due to "technical issues". Photo: John Sambrooks

An update on whether Idsall School will be able to open tomorrow is said to follow later today.

The full statement said: “Dear parents/carers,

“Due to some technical issues the school network is currently unavailable. This makes it impossible to open the school safely today and therefore we will be unable to open.

“We will update you later on today and inform you what the situation is and whether we can open tomorrow.

“The Carding Mill Valley Trip today will go ahead as planned. Students are to arrive at reception.

“Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Idsall School was founded in 1950 and has its own Sixth Form Centre, which offers a range of A-level subjects, too.

