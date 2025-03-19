Visitor economy champions from across West Midlands recognised and celebrated at awards evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Black Country Living Museum, Shrewsbury Food Festival, Riverside Cabins, Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens and the Ironbridge View Townhouse were among the attractions to be honoured at the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards, with 15 winners crowned at the annual celebration of the sector at Edgbaston Stadium on Tuesday.

Black Country Living Museum won Gold for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, Shrewsbury Food Festival won Gold for Tourism Event/Festival of the Year, Riverside Cabins won Gold for Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens won Gold for Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year and Ironbridge View Townhouse won Gold for Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year.

The Black Country Living Museum in Dudley was awarded the Gold for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED.

The awards were organised by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s lead for the West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.

Sharon Thompson, Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, said: “This is an important evening in the West Midlands’ events calendar to pay tribute to the wonderful tourism champions who have a direct impact on the positive way that the region is perceived.

Ironbridge View Townhouse was the Gold winner for Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

“More than 145 million people visit the West Midlands each year, enjoying our magical cultural attractions, fantastic culinary settings and memorable business and sporting events offer.

"Crucially, too, tourism supports more than 143,000 jobs, offering inclusive growth and development opportunities for those who work hard to succeed.

Shrewsbury Food Festival was a big winner for Tourism Event/Festival of the Year

“I was pleased and honoured to raise a glass to all of the great supporters of our visitor economy, all of whom are working hard to ensure that tourism remains one of the region’s success stories.”

Gold and silver winners from this year’s regional event automatically qualify for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, to be held in Brighton in June, where West Midlands successes will be shortlisted for national prizes.

Riverside Cabins in Shrewsbury won Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

At the 2024 ceremony, Telford International (Gold, Business Events Venue of the Year); Warwick Conferences (Silver, Business Events Venue of the Year); and Cotswolds Distillery (Silver, Small Visitor Attraction of the Year) were all recognised nationally.

The 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards took place during English Tourism Week, a nationwide initiative to highlight tourism’s importance to local communities and economies running between March 14 and 23.