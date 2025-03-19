Pizza Express will sell pizzas for 33p next week - here are the rules and how you can get involved in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For one night only, Pizza Express is partying like it's 1965 and bringing those retro prices back: a Margherita will cost 33p, the American 45p, the La Reine 49p, and everyone's favourite American Hot will cost just 50p. Gluten-free and vegan alternatives are also included in the offer, of course.

The chain restaurant will be turning back the clocks for just one hour on Thursday, March 27 between 5pm and 6pm - pizzas ordered between those times will be cheap as chips (note that a side of chips will be regular price).

Pizza Express will be throwing the prices back for one hour next week

The Romana - the thinner, wider base - did not exist in the 1960s but customers will be able to upgrade for £1.95 per pizza during the throwback hour.

The offer is only valid for customers dining in, and toppings can't be swapped. Extra toppings will be charged at normal prices.

The full list of terms and conditions can be found here.

Here is where to find Shropshire's Pizza Express restaurants and their webpages: