Moana 2 will be shown free of charge at a venue near Llandrindod Wells this month

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

It will be screened to Dolau Community Hall on Saturday, March 29 at 2pm. The film runs for 100 minutes and there will be an interval.

To book free tickets call 07904 883038