Billy Elliot the Musical is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be screened to Builth Wells

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, March 30 at 2pm and on Wednesday, April 2 at 7pm.

Based on the Academy Award® nominated film, Billy Elliot the Musical has won the hearts of millions since it opened in London’s West End in 2005.

Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners’ strike, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

The original creative team behind the film, including writer Lee Hall (book & lyrics), director Stephen Daldry, and choreographer, Peter Darling, is joined by music legend Elton John (music) to produce a funny, uplifting and spectacular theatrical experience that will stay with you forever.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for senior citizens, full time students and under 16’s.

To book visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk